Gulf Shores Garden Club At Coastal Cleanup

Gulf Shores Garden Club participated in the 36th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup event. Club volunteers helpd with staffing at the Gulf Place location. The club and its members have been playing a role in the International Coastal Cleanup program for more than 17-years. This year was a fun and productive day supported by a record-breaking number of Gulf Shores and Foley residents participating in the removal of trash and recyclable materials from our coastal beach. For club more information contact president Sharon Smith at 251 282 7971 or email gulfshoresgardenclub@gmail.com. New members are always welcome.