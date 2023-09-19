Gulf Shores Garden Club flower seminar Feb. 7

By Marlene Gregg

Advanced tickets will go on sale October 23, 2023, for the 31st Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar and fundraiser on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the Erie Meyers Civic Center in Gulf Shores. This is an immensely popular sell out event. Tickets are $30.00 advance purchase only. This price includes lunch. There will be a raffle for exciting door prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the seminar, 6 for $10.00. The proceeds from this event benefit the Gulf Shores Garden Club Scholarship Fund, local non-profits, and other horticultural and community projects.

Gina Jogan of Molina, Florida will present “Designing on a Dime” or how to make beautiful but inexpensive arrangements. Gina is a nationally recognized floral designer, instructor, and facilitator. She is a Life Member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and is an accredited Master Flower Show Judge. Gina has chaired numerous committees for the Deep South Region and the National Garden Clubs.

Her designs have been published in numerous articles, magazines, calendars, and on-line. Her awards include: The Blanch Chapel Covington Leadership Award; Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Hall of Fame; Guardian of Gardening; and the Floral Designer’s Award to mention a few. Her hobbies include travel, needlework, quilting and the grandbabies.

Tickets are available at The Thomas Norton Library (221 West 19th Avenue, Gulf Shores or by contacting Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 or c.s.higgins@gmail.com or visit Mindy Jones at Island Enclosures, 251-968-9777, islandenclosures@gulftel.com. Groups of 10 or more can request reserve seating from Charlotte Higgins. The deadline for reserve seating is January 8, 2024.