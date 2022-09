Gulf Shores Garden Club meets Oct. 5; Guests always welcome

Members of the Gulf Shores Garden Club served as greeters and registrars for the annual Alabama Coastal Clean Up “Get the Trash Out of the Splash” on September 17. The club meets the first Wednesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. at the Activity Center. The next meeting is Oct. 5 and visitors and prospective members are always welcome.