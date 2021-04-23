Gulf Shores Garden Club to offer scholarship to a GSHS graduate

The Gulf Shores Garden Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduate of Gulf Shores High School.

To qualify, a student must attend an institution of higher learning in a field of study must be any science field, landscaping, forestry, agriculture, ecology, land management, botany, environmental science, wildlife, city planning or other related area of horticulture.

For more info, email c.s.higgins@gmail.com of dhfarnham54@gmail.com

Fran Thompson

Mullet Wrapper