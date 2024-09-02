Gulf Shores Garden Club will meet Sept. 4 at Activity Center

By Diane Clark

The Gulf Shores Garden Club will resume meeting on Wednesday, September 4 following their summer break. Baldwin County Master Gardener Beth Murray will present on “Easy Composting Using A Trash Can.” More info: Diane Clark at 419 670-2739.

Meetings are held at the Gulf Shores Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Drive. There is a social time with refreshments at 9:15 am and the meeting is called to order at 9:45 am. Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. Any plant donations are popular as many members are passionate gardeners.

Becoming part of the Gulf Shores Garden Club provides a member with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, experience using flowers to design a floral arrangement, and dabble in landscape. Having fun, making new friends, and participating in local civic projects are part of what we do in the Gulf Shores Garden Club.