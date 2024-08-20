Gulf Shores Garden Club will meet Sept. 4 at Activity Center

By Diane Clark

The Gulf Shores Garden Club will resume meeting on Wednesday, September 4 following their summer break. Baldwin County Master Gardener Beth Murray will present on “Easy Composting Using A Trash Can.”

Meetings are held at the Gulf Shores Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Drive. There is a social time with refreshments at 9:15 am and the meeting is called to order at 9:45 am. Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. Any plant donations are popular as many members are passionate gardeners.

Becoming part of the Gulf Shores Garden Club provides a member with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, experience using flowers to design a floral arrangement, and dabble in landscape.

Having fun, making new friends, and participating in local civic projects are part of what we do in the Gulf Shores Garden Club. More info: Diane Clark at 419 670-2739.