Gulf Shores Gives Back Dedicated to Rev. Chrisy Ennen

When she heard that the state park had to limit parking for parents who pick up their children there after school, she reached out and offered the use of the church’s parking lot. This thoughtful gesture allows many students to walk from school to the church to be picked up by their parents, which promotes the school system goals of exercise, spending time outdoors, and building community.

Rev. Ennen didn’t just allow our parents to use the parking lot, she planned special events for the students like passing out popsicles after school. At the end of October, Rev. Ennen and her dog along with other church members dressed in costumes and gave out goodie bags to students. She lived a life of service and willingly gave back to her community. And she was a perfect example of the type of character Gulf Shores City Schools is teaching through Gulf Shores Gives Back.