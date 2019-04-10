Gulf Shores Helping Hands team raised $5,315 at fundraiser

The Helping Hands Team raised $5,315 at its fundraising event for Clayton Ladd on February 15 at St Andrew by the Sea Church! A big thank you to our community and all who donated and helped make this event a success! Special thank you to the performers and the local businesses for the silent auction items. Anybody that still wishes to donate can go to any PNC Bank in Baldwin County and donate to the Clayton Ladd Donation Drive account. This account will be open for the next two months. For more information about Helping Hands Gulf Shores visit kidshelpinghands.wixsite.com/helpinghands.

Summary

Team Helping Hands of Gulf Shores is a nonprofit created by kids, for kids. Its mission is to help sponsor kids in the community who are truly in need.

“Every fund-raising drive has a different goal, and we hope to accomplish each goal with your help: through creative fundraising. After all, we are kids helping kids! We’ve realized that you’re never too young to make a difference, but we rely on your help to keep us going. Contact us today to find out how you can help kids help kids!

All members of Team Helpings Hands are kids that go to school in Gulf Shores. They have found a way to make a difference in their community and have made a conscious effort to do so. The kids who keep us going include Kaysheri Haffner, Lauren Calvert

Lexi Massangle, Cali Sweet and Olivia Akins.

Pictured: (L to R): Kaysheri Haffner, Clayton Ladd