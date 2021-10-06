Gulf Shores High Boys Basketball Golf Scramble Oct. 23 at One Club

The 1st Annual Gulf Shores Boys Basketball Team Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at One Club Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Entry fee for the three person scramble is $225 per team for 18 holes with a cart. Mulligans will also be available and prizes will be awarded to the top three in the championship flight and the top two in the first flight. There will also be closest to the pin and longest drive awards. For more info, call 256-339-2884.