Gulf Shores highlights economic development from 2018

During a recent Gulf Shores council work session, Economic Development Coordinator Blake Phelps gave un update on several projects that came on line in 2018 or are expected to be completed this year.

His report, which is also available online at gulfshoresal.gov, also had charts and graphs focusing on population and housing starts in Gulf Shores and around Baldwin County as well as on top employers, commercial developments, growth in revenues and the growth in the Waterway Village District. Below are some of the highlights.

The Lodge

The Lodge at Gulf State Park, A Hilton Hotel, is an iconic hotel found on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Originally established in 1974, it served as a hub of community activity and premier tourism destination for 30 years before being irreparably damaged by Hurricane Ivan. The Lodge has been newly rebuilt to continue those traditions by celebrating its unique location in Gulf State Park. This new facility is a model of resilient, envi­ronmentally-friendly coastal development with a focus on sustainability. With direct access to the beaches and natural beauty of Gulf State Park’s 6,150 acres, it also offers 350 guestrooms and suites, 5 innovative dining options and over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

The Lodge at Gulf State Park is the first full-service hotel to open in the area in 20 years. It is a premier meetings and events destination, offering an array of indoor and outdoor event space, perfect for conferences, special occasions and gatherings of any size. Under the management of Valor Hospitality Partners, the new Lodge operates with a focused commitment to the sustainability and preservation of the coastline, environment, wildlife and fauna of the Park and the region.

Auburn University

In a move that strengthens the educational and economic development resources for the citizens of South Alabama and the Gulf Coast, Auburn University launched a new educational complex in Gulf Shores. The 24,000-square-foot Auburn University Educational Complex will offer veterinary care, aviation instruc­tion, research administration and Alabama Extension support for that region, delivering a tangible value to the state of Alabama while providing the community access to Auburn’s pioneering research and innova­tive faculty. The centerpiece of the complex will be the Auburn Veterinary Specialists-Gulf Shores veteri­nary referral center.

“At Auburn, we seize every opportunity to fulfill our land-grant mission,” said Auburn University President Steven Leath. “This outstanding facility affords more Alabamians access to Auburn’s world-renowned fac­ulty, innovations and discoveries, and it expands our capacity for transformational instruction, research and outreach.”

Embassy Suites

Mayor Robert Craft unveiled plans in June for a new luxury hotel and mixed-use development across from the newly renovated Gulf Place public beachfront. The 398,000-square foot project will be anchored by a 229-room Embassy Suites hotel and will include a fine dining restaurant, street front retail and a 23,000-square foot outdoor rooftop featuring a pool, bar, lounge and event terrace. Additional hotel ame­nities will include nearly 12,000-square foot of conference space including a 7,800-square foot ballroom.

“This is the type of transformative project we envisioned for the beach area when we adopted Vision 2025.” said Craft. “We set out to create a pedestrian- and bike-friendly beachfront that would attract new development to boost our shoulder seasons and stimulate local businesses. This project will be the cata­lyst to drive these initiatives to a new level and a model for future development by obtaining LEED certifi­cation and utilizing flood proofing construction techniques.” Construction is expected to begin in January and the project should be completed before the 2020 tourist season.

Resicum International

Resicum International announced plans to relocate their United States operations to Gulf Shores in June. With a focus on aerospace and defense, Resicum provides government services in aviation maintenance, information services, and maritime services. In their first two years of operations, the company will create new aerospace jobs in Gulf Shores, bringing more than $1.1 million in new payroll to the area. The company is currently located in an existing hangar facility at Jack Edwards National Airport, with plans underway to construct a new facility in the coming year.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The long-anticipated construction of the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo officially broke ground in March. The project marks the first Zoological Association of America (ZAA) project to be constructed from the ground up in over two decades. The new site is located just 4 miles north of the existing zoo, but will provide a more resil­ient home for the beloved attraction.

The $16 million construction project will triple the size of the current zoo to 25 acres which will allow for more space for the zoo’s collection of more than 600 animals and will introduce new event venues, on-site dining, expanded retail and educational programs. Construction is expected to be complete by late 2019.

Pictured: Architectural rendering of the 229 room Embassy Suites hotel set for completion in 2021 across from Gulf Place.