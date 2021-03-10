Gulf Shores hires firms to help weigh options to re-open West 4th St. Bridge

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores voted on Feb. 22 to hire two firms to study how to get a bridge in the beach walking district reopened after it had been closed for more than 10 years.

The council hired Skipper Consulting to conduct a traffic study from State Route 59 to West Fourth Street to help decide the best action on putting the bridge between that street between Windmill Ridge Road and West Third Avenue. There is $10,000 in the current budget to pay for the Skipper study and City Engineer Mark Acreman recommended the council accept the proposal.

“Recall in the past we’ve had two groups of individuals in the community surrounding West Fourth Street asking us to reconsider different options on the West Fourth Street bridge,” Acreman said. “One of those options was to reopen it to vehicular traffic and the other option was to open it only to pedestrian traffic. This is a proposal from Skipper Consulting to evaluate the feasibility of that bridge reopening as both transportation bridge as well as a pedestrian bridge. West Four Street connects Windmill Ridge Road to Beach Boulevard and its bisected by several roads along the way. This is the only other connection back from Windmill Ridge Road back to Beach Boulevard.”

Windmill Ridge Road eventually turns south and becomes West Sixth Street and that also connects to West Beach Boulevard. With the new and long-delayed Embassy Suites hotel planned for an empty lot behind Alvin’s Island and another empty lot west of there, both on the north side of West Beach Boulevard, Acreman said Skipper will take into account future development in their traffic study.

“Those two sites will be considered and those traffic impacts considered if those develop out for a high-density use,” Acreman said. “As well as the traffic generated by the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.”

A second contract budgeted for $15,000 is going to Jade Consulting to provide conceptual designs for a vehicular and pedestrian bridge at West Fourth Street as well as pedestrian bridges on Windmill Ridge Road. According to city documents, the pedestrian bridges on Windmill Ridge Road would support future pedestrian improvements along the roadway.

“We are also going to engage Jade Consulting to evaluate the bridge for a design standpoint as well as a construction cost estimate,” Acreman said. “Whatever recommendations Skipper comes back with we’re going to take those recommendations, work with Jade Consulting and they will do some conceptual renderings of what the bridge could look like. If it’s a pedestrian bridge, if it’s a traffic bridge, what those cost elements are going to be as well as the conceptual design.”

Acreman said the city also wants Jade to study how to make Windmill Ridge more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

“Right now, we have only a bike lane on one side of the road and we hope in the future we look at that road for improvements that we’ll do a complete street look at bike lanes or multimodal operations on both sides of the road,” Acreman said. “Therefore, we’ll need to consider pedestrian improvements to that bridge as well.”

Mayor Robert Craft reiterated the point that votes for either of the contracts doesn’t mean the city has decided to move forward with construction but is studying options available to reactivate the roadway.

“We’re not voting on whether to make it vehicular or pedestrian,” Craft said. “We’re just awarding the contracts to the folks to help us figure it out and have a public presentation of what the results are.”

Acreman said a meeting will be planned in the future to hear public input on the project once the studies are complete.

During the meeting, the council:

• Approved a liquor license for Al’s Liquor on Cotton Creek Drive.

• Discussed an ordinance change concerning the operation and rentals of motor-driven scooters in the city. Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer said he hopes requiring a motorcycle endorsement or license for customers renting the scooters will improve safety and reduce accidents, calls and complaints about the vehicles.

• Awarded bid for the Gulf Place Hurricane Sally lighting repairs to Bill Smith Electric, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $320,000. Hurricane Sally caused significant damage to the site lighting at Gulf Place. Thirty-seven fixtures were damaged or destroyed. These fixtures were insured and insurance will cover the cost.

• Renewed franchise agreements with Republic Services, Waste Management and Waste Pro of Alabama to provide collection and disposal of nonresidential garbage and trash. Each will be required to pay $450 annually and maintain a Gulf Shores business license. The term of the agreement will run from March 1 until Dec. 31, 2025.

• Voted to donate a 2006 fire engine to the Dauphin Island Fire Department. The engine was used for classes at Gulf Shores High School but is no longer being utilized there.

• Voted to donate 17 unused Scott air packs to the Orange Beach Fire Department for their training division.