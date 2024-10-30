Gulf Shores hires Fosnaugh to direct growth of airport
Gulf Shores has hired Jesse Fosnaugh, who brings more than 18 years of airport management experience and a proven track record of driving growth and development at airports across the country, as the new Gulf Shores International Airport director.
Gulf Shores is currenlty transitioning from a general aviation airport to a commercial airport. Fosnaugh’s stregths include knowledge of FAA rules and regulations, and securing key grants and contracts to fuel business growth. He was in charge of building and operating a commercial service airport from the ground up in Missouri.
Fosnaugh enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard during his senior year of high school. Hre has a degree in Aviation Science and is a licensed private pilot. For more info, visit flyjka.com.