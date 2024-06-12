Gulf Shores hosts June 21 Make Music Day events

The City of Gulf Shores is excited to join the global Make Music Day Celebration with a variety of free events on Friday, June 21. Make Music Day coincides every year with the summer solstice and brings together people of all ages and skill levels to make music on the longest day of the year. The celebration is a free and open invitation for anyone, regardless of skill level, to create, enjoy, perform, teach, learn, and experience the making of music.

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate Make Music Day with the following events:

• Live music performance featuring Lynn Coffman and Lisa Christian! The live performance will be held in the Bodenhamer Recreation Center lobby from 10-11:30 a.m.

• The Gulf Shores Library will give out maracas and tambourines to children to encourage them to create their own music. These instruments will be distributed after the Summer Reading Program featuring Magician Bruce Walstad at the Adult Activity Center at 10:30 a.m.

• Make Music at Meyer Park ( 400 E 22nd Ave) on June 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. is co-hosted by the Frank Brown Songwriters and the Flora-Bama. Gulf Coast favorite and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Rhonda Hart. Hart has assembled a group of awesome musicians, forming a band that will have you up and dancing and singing along to lots of hit songs. In addition, a number of other local musicians are expected to drop in to play a tune or two. The fun will take place at Meyer Park ( 400 E 22nd Ave). Arepa’s Food truck will be set up for those who want to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be onsite selling beverages for all ages to enjoy.

“We’re excited to bring this international day of music-making to Gulf Shores and encourage everyone to find their inner musician,” said Grant Brown, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Director. “Make Music Day is one way we focus on the importance of the arts and culture in our community.”