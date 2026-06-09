Gulf Shores Int. Airport numbers exceed all expectations

Gulf Shores International Airport opened just over a year ago with Allegiant Air offering its service to coastal Alabama, and it is now Alabama’s fifth-largest commercial carrier, recording 104,000 passengers in its first year. Similar enplanement totals are expected for the 2026 calendar year, and the continued demand is likely to draw interest from additional airlines. A $15-million expansion is underway, and the airport is adding 240 parking spaces across two lots for rental cars, long-term parking and employee parking. The new lots are expected to be completed by the Fourth of July weekend and add to the recently completed 60 long-term parking spaces.

Allegiant currently offers non[top service to and from Appleton/Green Bay, Cincinnati, Des Moines, Fayetteville/Bentonville, Huntsville, Kansas City, Knoxville, Louisville, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Springfield, Missouri and St. Louis-Belleville.