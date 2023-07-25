Gulf Shores issues inflamatory press release as bridge’s future remains in limbo

Orange Beach Mayor says 50 year non-compete was not part of alternate Toll Bridge proposal

By Fran Thompson

The City of Gulf Shores has released an update on the status of the Waterways Bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway that was first approved in 2018 and is currently in limbo while the Alabama Supreme Court decides its future.

According to the Gulf Shores press release:

• On October 7, 2022, Governor Ivey awarded the contract to construct the free public bridge to the Alabama-based contractor Scott Bridge Company, Inc. A notice to proceed with construction was given on October 17, 2022.

• On October 20, 2022, the Baldwin County Bridge Company filed suit in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County seeking to stop the ongoing construction of the free public bridge.

• Work continued on the bridge until Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy B. Pool granted the preliminary injunction requested by the toll bridge company on May 17, immediately halting construction.

• ALDOT has appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court, and in doing so asked that the preliminary injunction be overturned to allow construction to proceed. That was denied and the state of the bridge remains in limbo.

• Gulf Shores filed a “friend of the court” brief in support of ALDOT to allow construction to proceed as it was in the public’s critical interest in having the construction of the free public bridge resume. The city even cited a 1837 ruling to demonstrate that the public’s interest must be protected over the profits of a private company. And ALDOT’s legal briefing argued that Orange Beach stands to gain $60 million if the alternative BCBC plan is adopted.

• The Baldwin County Bridge Company and the City of Orange Beach have both filed briefs with the Supreme Court that are glowingly supportive of the alternative plan proposed by the Bridge Company.

• The main priority of the Baldwin County Bridge Company and the City of Orange Beach is to protect profits from operating the private toll bridge.

• The proposal to widen the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge would contractually commit the State to surrender the ability to construct any new public bridge east of the Highway 59 Bridge for 50 years, regardless of public need and that violates longstanding case law and the Alabama and United States Constitutions.

• Traffic conditions on the Highway 59 Bridge are dire and will only continue to deteriorate if the construction of ALDOT’s new public bridge is halted.

• Statement from G.S. Mayor Robert Craft:

“It is concerning to imagine the future of our island if ALDOT isn’t allowed to build its new free public bridge. The existing traffic conditions on Highway 59 are dangerous. This congestion puts the safety, quality of life, and well-being of the public at risk every day. It impedes critical access to healthcare and poses a significant threat in any hurricane evacuation. ALDOT’s new bridge would help alleviate every one of these challenges the very first day it is open.

“They (BCBC and the City of Orange Beach) proposed an alternate deal that would have handed them a 50-year monopoly, unregulated tolls, and total control over if and when any new bridge would be built across the Intracoastal Waterway, regardless of the public need. After the State refused to succumb to their demands, the Bridge Company filed a lawsuit in a last-ditch attempt to block ALDOT from building a new public bridge. Can you imagine if this multi-billion dollar foreign private company and the City of Orange Beach are allowed to dictate our local public transportation for the next half-century?

“Every day their lawsuit delays ALDOT’s construction of a free public bridge, the Bridge Company wins, and they and the City of Orange Beach continue raking in their profits from their private toll bridge. Meanwhile, the public pays the price as millions of tax dollars are wasted fighting a greedy legal battle, and the pain and danger from traffic conditions on Highway 59 worsen.’’

In a story by al.com’s John Sharp, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon refutes all of what was stated in the Gulf Shores press release. And although Mayor Kennon called the new bridge a private drive to the proposed Gulf Shores High School, there is little doubt that thousands of families (yes thousands) will be moving into homes built on acreage surrounding the new high school in the next 20 years.

“It’s not about the money,” Mayor Kennon told al.com. “The revenue is about 1 percent of our total budget. The people of Orange Beach would rather forgo the 1 percent and have a much more free-flowing traffic pattern.”

More importantly and surprisingly when you consider that BCBC was ready to spend $25 million for a spur road from the Beach Express to Cotton Creek Dr., add a two lane span, and make other improvements to drastically increase capacity on its bridge, Mayor Kennon told al.com that there were no provisions within the negotiations about a “no compete clause” with BCBC.

“I don’t know how a mayor in the state of Alabama gets away with putting out a press release that is totally untrue,” Kennon said at a recent Orange Beach City Council meeting.

Mayor Kennon has always contested that the new bridge will make traffic congestion worse, not better, in his city, citing traffic congestion points both north and south of the proposed Waterways Bridge.

From its inception, the fact that the new two lane Waterways Bridge will not have any pillars in the Intracoastal Waterway was lauded as an additional reason to build it. Concerns about an unmoored barge or boat slamming into the Hwy. 59 and/or the toll bridge and putting the out of commission during a hurricane are legitimate.

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores generate 40 percent of Alabama’s tourism revenue, and the Hwy. 59 bridge carries more than 10 million vehicles a year, according to Gulf Shores traffic reports.

The BCBC lawsuit that ended up halting construction on the bridge claimed that ALDOT Director John Cooper acted in bad faith during negotiations and in retribution pursued the new bridge project to financially damage the company.

The Gulf Shores bridge was initially supposed to be under construction in 2021. A day before the bid was to be let, the awarding of a contract was put on hold at the encouragement of Ivey’s then-chief of staff and current University of South Alabama president Jo Bonner, according to al.com.