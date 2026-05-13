Gulf Shores Junior City Council Honored

Gulf Shores City Council recently celebrated the young leaders who jumped into the world of local government by meeting with department heads, learning how decisions are made, and organizing community events through the city’s Junior City Council program. Their signature spring market featured more than 20 vendors. It was a huge success and a perfect example of their teamwork, leadership, and creativity. “We’re incredibly proud of the commitment they’ve shown to civic engagement and the example they continue to set for youth across Gulf Shores,’’ said Mayor Robert Craft. This year’s Junior City Council members included: , , -, , , , , , , , , , , and .