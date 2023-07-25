Gulf Shores lets renourishment bid; approves Galway Public House

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores City Council discussed on July 17 awarding a $17.1 million bid to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company to renourish beaches damaged during hurricanes Nate and Sally. After reimbursements from FEMA and the state, the city’s portion will be $6.5 million. FEMA and the state will reimburse 87.5 percent of the costs from Hurricane Nate damage and 95 percent of the cost from Hurricane Sally.

“The City of Gulf Shores along with the Gulf State Park and Orange Beach sustained damage to our engineered beaches during Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Sally,” a memo on the meeting agenda states. “Our engineered beach system is designed to protect structures and infrastructure, provide wider recreational beaches and create critical habitat for shoreline birds, the Alabama beach mouse and sea turtles.”

Gulf Shores initially renourished its beaches for the first time between 2001 and 2004, spending about $18 million for engineered beaches. Since that first expenditure, FEMA now considers the beaches infrastructure and if damaged in a declared disaster, a majority of the cost for repairs would be covered by FEMA.

During the meeting, the council discussed:

• A $43,998 emergency purchase of two ATVs for the fire department’s beach division because supply chain issues are holding up parts to repair the four currently in use. Crews have been able to acquire ATVs from other departments to keep up patrols and coverage of the beachfront.

• Recognition of resident Kayla Bethel for her actions in Tallahassee, putting out a fire at a motel and giving aid to a burn victim before crews could arrive. She and a companion were at a nearby convenience when she saw smoke, found a fire extinguisher and put out the fire. Her quick actions relaying the condition of the patient to responding crews resulted in an air ambulance being dispatched to carry the severely burned victim to a hospital.

• Recognition of Jean Tinoco as firefighter of the quarter with the Gulf Shores Fire Department who “exemplifies everything we are at GSFR,” the agenda states.

• Issuing a conditional use permit for the Galway Pubic House at 2301 E. Second St. City staff plans to recommend approval for the lounge with conditions including it closes at 11 p.m. nightly. Renovations are currently underway on the building that formerly housed a mattress shop. The Galway Public House will be on the ground floor and upstairs will be four multi-family vacation rental units.

• Three annexation requests from Mr. and Mrs. James Stallworth for 4322 County Road 6, Eric Steiner for 4334 County Road 6 and Charles Spellman for 19146 Pine Acres Road.

An assembly permit for the Brett Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Town Green at Gulf Place.