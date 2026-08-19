Gulf Shores lifeguards will patrol beaches year-round

Gulf Shores is expanding its protection so that six lifeguards will now be staffed on Gulf Shores Public the beach year-round, shifting away from the traditional seasonal coverage model used in the past.

The goal, of course, is to prevent emergencies before they happen and the time it would take for first responders to get to the beach from off-site fire stations. The daily beach warning flag system remains active 365 days a year.