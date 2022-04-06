Gulf Shores Lions Golf Tourney April 15 at Peninsula

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are open for the 47th Annual Gulf Shores Lions Club Max Wilson Memorial Golf for Sight Tournament scheduled Friday, April 15 at Peninsula Golf Club. The 4-ball tourney utilizes a blind draw to pair up two person teams to give everyone a fair chance to win regardless of handicap. The $125 per person entry fee includes a post tournament meal, fabulous prizes and supports the many Lions Club charities. The entry fee also includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, a raffle ticket, and three beverage tickets. Cash Prizes will be awarded on each and every hole in addition to prizes for the top three teams. Players are invited to sign up alone or with a partner. The entry fee is collected at sign-in on tourney day. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and play begins at noon. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 440-813-8424 for more info.