Gulf Shores lodging tax increase will be added over two years

As expected, Gulf Shores City Council voted to increase the city’s lodging tax by three percent at its Dec. 13 meeting. But Council, after hearing from local businessess that have already collected rental fees for the 2022 season at the old rate during a November public hearing, decided to spread the increase over the next two years beginning with a two percent increase in September of 2022. The city will add another one percent on Sept. 1, 2023.

The additional three percent tax increase will bring Gulf Shores’ portion of the lodging tax to 10 percent. The State of Alabama collects four percent, and two percent of the tax goes to Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism, bringing the total lodging tax to 16 percent.

The increae is expected to generate $7 million annually for transportation projects, city park development, school construction, a training facility for the fire department and a new jail.

City officials in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores hiked the city’s portion of the overall lodging tax rate by 2 percent back in 2018. Orange Beach has no plans to increase its 13 percent overall rate on hotels and vacation rentals of less than 90 days.

In Foley, overall lodging tax is 11 percent, with 7 percent going to the city. Lodging tax funds in Foley were used to build 16 competition soccer fields, a soccer stadium and the Foley Event Center.

The lodging tax on Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach is at 12.5 percent. Navarre Beach and Destin charge 12 percent and Panama City 13 percent.

“Our goal is to have a balanced fair approach and everybody needs to benefit from what we do here and to do that we had to make some tough decisions,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. “I believe we came to an equitable, good decision.”

After deciding to phase in the tax increase over two years, Council approved a 2022 annual budget that was reduced by $5.4 million.