Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will return to Hwy. 59

The City of Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will return to its original Hwy. 59 route when it rolls on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. The 2026 parade will begin at Clubhouse Drive and continue south to the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 182/Beach Boulevard. Entry fees have been lowered to just $25 per unit, and updated insurance options now allow participants to either provide proof of vehicular liability insurance or add the City of Gulf Shores as an additional insured on an existing liability policy—making it easier and more accessible for newcomers to join the fun. For parade applications or more info, visit gulfshoresal.gov/mardigras.