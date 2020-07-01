Gulf Shores may sponsor post pandemic fireworks

Due to potential health risks related to COVID-19, the City of Gulf Shores has canceled the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks. The decision was made in accordance with the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey, said G.S. Mayor Robert Craft.

Mayor Craft added that the city still has funds in its 2020 budget for fireworks and it could sponsor a fireworks show after the Covid pandemic restrictions ease.

“Maybe create another weekend of significance. Fourth of July hopefully will be busy and packed anyway,’’ he said. “I apologize. I wish we could have done something different but we just couldn’t find a way to make it happen safely.’’

The City still plans to celebrate July 4 by flying American flags and lighting up the city in red, white and blue.

“Trying to get a permit we had to certify that we were able to monitor public safety,’’ Mayor Craft said at the June 8 City Council meeting.

“When its dark and we’ve got specific corridors that people will funnel through to walk in and out we didn’t feel like there was any way we could safely certify that would could properly monitor social distancing. We’re able to watch during the day on the beach. We’ve got our police patrol going up and down, we’ve got our lifeguards going up and down and we’re asking people that aren’t separated to separate. Are they always social distanced? No, but we’re doing the best we can.

“We couldn’t get ourselves comfortable to sign a certification to the governor that we were going to monitor and make sure we had conditions where people could stay social distanced. We couldn’t do it as a municipality and weren’t willing to sign that document for a permit,’’ Mayor Craft said.

“That was the reason it didn’t come to the public debate. It wasn’t a public decision.’’