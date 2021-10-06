Gulf Shores mayor addresses Ancient Aviators on Nov. 9

The speaker at the Nov. 9 meeting of the Ancient Aviators will be Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. The group meets at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores. There is an optional ($6) full hot breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. The meeting starts at about 9 a.m. and runs approximately 90 minutes. All are welcome.

Upcoming speakers include: Dec. 7: Art Giberson; Jan. 4: Dayre Lias; Feb. 1: Janet Cobb.

The Ancient Aviators, formed in 2002, gives aviators and others a chance to “tell their story.” The group meets the meet the first Tuesday of each month. Info: bensman84@aol.com or 251-990-8258.

Hill Goodspeed, the historian at the National Naval Aviation Museum for more than 25 years, spoke at the October Ancient Aviators meeting. The author or editor of five books, Goodspeed is the recipient of the Admiral Arthur W. Radford Award for Excellence in Naval Aviation History and Literature. He talked about the history of many of the airplanes currently in the museum.