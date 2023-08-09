Gulf Shores Musuem Food Drive For CSC

The City of Gulf Shores Museum held a food drive for the Christian Service Center as a part of the Summer Reading Program themed “All together Now.” Fifteen bags of nonperishable food items were collected. This donation will help the Center feed low income families in our community. The volunteers at CSC extend a big thank you to all who participated in this project. The Christian Service Center is non-profit all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial assistance to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. It is located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores: Info: 251-968-5256;, cscenter1991@gmail.com or cscgs. Pictured: Christie Shannon, Museum Administrator; Ray Fore; Zahra Fore; Katelyn Clark; Amber Davis; Deanne Fincher, Children’s Librarian; Linda Gunn; Meadow Fore.