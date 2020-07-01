Gulf Shores & Orange Beach lag way behind in census reports

When it comes o filling out the 2020 Census, Alabama is slightly behind the national rate of 61.7 percent with a rate of 59.5 percent. In Baldwin County the self-response is 53.9 percent.

In May, the towns of Gulf Shores and Orange had the lowest response rates in Baldwin County with Orange Beach at 16.5 percent and Gulf shores at 33.2 percent. Fairhope, Foley and Daphne were leading the county with all having a response rate greater than 60 percent and Fairhope is just a shade under 70.

As of June 25, Orange Beach wasn’t faring much better with a rate of 17.8 percent while Gulf Shores improved to only 35.1 percent. Daphne is now up to 69.1 percent, Foley 66.7 percent and Fairhope is at 73.2 percent.