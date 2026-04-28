Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Rotary Prayer Breakfast May 7

Mayors Craft & Kennon & former SEC chaplain Ron Harris will speak

The Rotary Club of Gulf Shores/Orange Beach will hosts its annual charity prayer breakfast on Thursday, May 7 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 8 a.m. and breakfast is served at 8:15 p.m.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon will provide fopening remarks, before featured speaker, (pictured) Ron Harris, a former SEC chaplain and founder of Level Up gives the keynote address.

This morning of faith, fellowship, and inspiration is one of the local Rotarians most important fundraising events of the year, with proceeds supporting Rotary’s local community initiatives and charitable efforts. Tickets are $37.50 per person or $350 for a sponsor table. Sponsor tables include breakfast for eight guests, an exclusive reserved table, signage on the table featuring the business logo, and recognition across the club’s social media platforms (Facebook, website and Instagram).

For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit rotaryatthebeach.org or email rotarygsob@gmail.com.

Harris has counseled high school, college, and professional athletes in character and life skill development through his career as a leadership coach for the past twenty years.

Through motivational speaking and leadership training, he inspires people to reach peak performance in their careers and personal lives and rise above a myriad of challenges to realize their potential.

He shares hope through humor and wisdom that is timely and relevant to the needs of today’s culture.

He previously served (1993 – 2000) as the men’s campus director and school outreach director at the University of Arkansas, where he developed and executed innovative multi-school district projects that reached 5,000 multi-cultural school-aged children per month.