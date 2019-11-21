Gulf Shores Parade & Christmas In The Park Celebration Dec. 6.

The City of Gulf Shores Lighted Christmas Parade & Holiday Celebration will be held on Dec. 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will feature festive lighted floats, holiday characters and marching bands, as parade entries make their way from Gulf Shores Public Beach and up Hwy. 59 to Sims Park.

The magical atmosphere from parade will roll continuously into the night as a celebration at the Sims Park will immediately follow.

Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts and a 5th Annual snowball drop. It will be a man-made blizzard as 4,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from above by Santa wih the winning number.