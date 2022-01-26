Gulf Shores Parade to follow beach route

Gulf Shores City Council approved an assembly permit for the 2022 Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade to roll along tghe beach instead of down Hwy. 59 at its Jan. 10 meeting.

The parade will be held on Fat Tuesday, March 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade staging will be on West Beach Boulevard and the route will go along the beach road to the Gulf State Park Lodge.

City officials stated correctly that the new route would be less intrusive for Gulf Shores residents and allow for traffic to flow more freely to Fort Morgan, West Beach and Orange Beach from Gulf Shores’ main corridor.

The parade will roll from Hwy. 59 and East Beach Blvd. east to the Gulf State Park Pier.

Many of the floats will Floats can continue toward Orange Beach to join the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade or circle back through Gulf State Park.

Parking will be available at piublic lots, and businesses open during the parade and public roads that are not marked otherwise. Barracades will be in place to separate floats and revelers.