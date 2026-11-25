Gulf Shores Pedestrian Bridge opening now set for March

By Fran Thompson

The superstructure for the Gulf Shores Pedestrian bridge has arrived on the north side of East 2nd St. along the Intracoastal Waterway Canal and will be partially assembled on the ground for the next few weeks before its planned installation in December. Temporary steel bracing will remain in place until the arch is complete, according to a City of Gulf Shores facebook post.

The bridge will stand about 75 feet above the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Hwy. 59 bridge and connect the north and south sides of Waterway Village.

The completed bridge will include 144 step stairwells and elevators that can accomodate three bicyclists and three pedestrians on both sides.

The bridge opening has been moved from January to March to allow the city to spend an additional $1.28 million improving infrastructure at the plazas at both ends that will include concrete footings, seat walls, retaining walls, steps, plaza sidewalks, grading, storm drainage and utility tie-ins. The Plazas will have restrooms, shaded seating, gathering and event spaces and waterfront views.

The cost of the bridge is now up to around $26 million. That includes $3.6 million that the city received through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006.

Although there has been a ground swell of social media outcry from the city’s more sedentary residents about it being a “bridge to nowhere,’’ building the bridge became a necessity after ALDOT funded a third southbound lane on Hwy. 59 that included the removal of what was already a very precarious bicycle/pedestrian path on the bridge.

The Hwy. 59 funding included a mandate that the city give bicyclists and pedestrians a safe way across the Intracoastal Waterway.

Gulf Shores City Council added $409,000 to the cost of the bridge in June when it approved installing a decorative lighting package “that will highlight what will become an iconic structure in the city landscape,” according to Clint Colvin, the city’s capital projects director. The $409K expenditure will also make the bridge a recognizable landmark after dark, according to Colvin.

The lighting package will include 50 light fixtures – 12 on each tower and 13 on each side of the bridge span.

The original design for the bridge, which included a spiraling staircase and a steel structure, would have cost almost twice what Gulf Shores budgeted for the project.