Gulf Shores Places 200 Trash & Recycling Bins On Beaches

Gulf Shores Public Works staff recently placed more than 200 trash and recycling bins on city owned beaches and boardwalks. The bins are conveniently placed to make it easy for residents and guests to dispose of their waste responsibly, helping keep our shorelines pristine. During peak seasons, the bins will be emptied twice daily. The collected items are then transported to the Gulf Shores Recycling Center.