Gulf Shores run-off election is Oct. 27

The City of Gulf Shores Municipal Runoff Election, originally scheduled on Oct. 6, will be held on Tuesday, October 27.

Incumbants Joe Garris and Gary Sinak faced multiple candidates in the August election and will face off against respective candidates Bill Coyne and Michelle Stancil in the runoff. Garris received 1,265 votes and Coyne 1,012 votes for place 2 in the August election. Sinak took 1,232 votes and Stancil 744 votes for place 2.

Gulf Shores voters north of the Intracoastal Canal vote at the Cultural Center on County Road 6. Residents living south of the Intracoastal vote at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center.