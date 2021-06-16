Gulf Shores Schools will become more energy efficient; Program will also include STEM educational opportunities

Gulf Shores City Schools will partnership with leading national energy expert Schneider Electric to implement a modernization project that will increase STEM education opportunities and provide a more comfortable learning environment in its schools while reducing energy costs.

The program is expected to reduce school system’s energy consumption by 33 percent, save it $6.4M over the next 20 years by implementing new HVAC and water systems. The project will include student engagement exhibits that provide for advanced and interactive learning areas throughout the three schools, according to Schneider Electric.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Schneider Electric to not only make much-needed upgrades to our buildings, but also to do it in an innovative way that boosts critically important STEM learning while saving us money for future improvements,” said Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Matt Akin.

Other cost saving measures and technologies to be implemented include new water systems, a new roof at the high school, centralized building automation systems at each school, comprehensive interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades, solar skylights to increase natural light in dark interior areas and a new voice over IP phone system to provide faster emergency response times.

Several interactive learning areas throughout all three schools will increase student engagement and education opportunities with interactive, touchscreen dashboards that show real-time data on energy produced, building temperatures, and energy usage.

Solar-powered trees that provide shade and boost aesthetics, and solar benches and solar charging stations are also part of the program.

G.S. Schools was able to take advantage of recent federal stimulus funding to help pay for these improvements.

Schneider Electric has a long record of success with similar partnerships across Alabama, having designed and implemented facility improvements to 49 clients, saving them over $340 million.