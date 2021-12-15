Gulf Shores seeks ALDOT help for Canal Rd. bypass

With ALDOT postponing plans for a new connector over the Intracoatal Waterway indefinitely, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft would like to the State of Alabama with help building an improved connection from the Foley Beach Express Bridge to State Route 59 in the heart of his city.

“That is what we’re trying to work with ALDOT on now regardless of whether we get a the new bridge or improvements are made to the Foley Bridge Express bridge,” Craft said. “One of those two things are going to happen within the next couple of years. We need to be able to get to either bridge for evacuation or just for daily operations.”

Currently, traffic coming west from Orange Beach and any traffic coming off a new state bridge or improved toll span must face the gauntlet of the 90-degree turn. There is a dual stop sign where Canal Road ends and traffic turns south onto East Second Street towards Fort Morgan Road near Tacky Jacks and Big Beach Brewing.

Gulf Shores has been eying a solution to take the road south of the neighborhood for some time and has RESTORE Act funding to help make it a reality. It will connect to Fort Morgan Road a little south of 20th Avenue East where traffic will go left to a connection to State Route 59.

“That is a connection we’re talking about ALDOT taking that and making that 180 which Fort Morgan Road is 180, having it extend back around to whatever bridge is being built,” Craft said.

That route is one of eight or so roads Craft spoke about during a presentation Nov. 29 on how Gulf Shores would like to spend money from its increased lodging tax.

“Things we’re working on that are really in the planning process, we’ve got grant monies to do or design plans to do as soon as we can get it all done,” Craft said.

Among the roads in the planning or design stages beside the reroute of State Route 180 to south of the Meyer Park neighborhood are: Adding a third southbound lane on State Route 59 from County Road 8 to Fort Morgan Road; Widening and other improvements of County Road 6 or Oak Road west of State Route 59; A connection from East Waterway Village Boulevard North from near the Mariculture Center and across State Route 59 to West Waterway Village Boulevard North; A north-south connector from Cty. Rd. 6 across Coastal Gateway Blvd. to County Road 10.