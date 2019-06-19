Gulf Shores seeks community input for future of Kids Park

The City of Gulf Shores will host a Community Input Meeting for the future plans of Kids Park Playground on Thursday, June 27, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adult Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Drive.

“The City of Gulf Shores encourages our residents to come and participate in the meeting for the future of Kids Park Playground,” Recreation and Cultural Affairs Assistant Director Matt Young said. “Our community played an integral role in the original creation of Kids Park, and we want them to remain involved as we consider ways to update it and make it a fun and safe place to play for our local children to play.”

The Community Input Meeting follows an initial survey that was publicized in July and April of 2019 asking for public comment on improvements they would like to see at Kids Park Playground. The meeting will give the residents of Gulf Shores an opportunity to voice their recommendations and give comment on potential update options.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide a new and updated recreational area for our community’s children,” City Councilman and Recreation Committee Member Philip Harris stated. “Promoting physical activity is healthy for the development of our youth and will enhance the quality of life for our residents. We are grateful of all who gave their time and talents to build the first kids park, which has provided great enjoyment and benefit over the years. We look forward to these new improvements that will serve today’s families and hopefully for many years to come.”

For more information, contact Matt Young by email at myoung@gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-9826.