Gulf Shores sets six month moratorium on multi-family developments

City wants to address impact of 23K potential units since state squashed new bridge plan

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores is halting site plan applications for townhouse and multi-family developments within the city for six months to study the impact some 23,000 potential units might have on the city’s traffic considering a second bridge in east Gulf Shores has been tabled.

Director of Planning and Community Development Lee Jones made the request in a presentation at the Feb. 28 regular council session.

“We’ve taken out all the developed property and just looking at the opportunities for undeveloped properties to develop with multi-family and townhouse uses,” Jones said. “Those undeveloped properties could yield based on current entitlements about 23,000 units. That number is nearly double the number of units that currently exist today in Gulf Shores of any type.”

Just a partial build-out of the potential units would make highways already overwhelmed much of the time with traffic even more troublesome, Jones said.

“The recent news that we might not be getting our bridge in the near term and the fact that our major street plan is built around that bridge being a component of our transportation network as well as just the results of some of the multi-family and townhouse projects that I’ve been seeing throughout the city,” Jones said. “We know from a roadway standpoint we have some deficient roadways today.”

Two of the major arteries for moving traffic in Gulf Shores – State Route 59 for north-south flow and State Route 180 or Canal Road East – are already above capacity, Jones said.

“Highway 59 operates at a service level of F on most days,” Jones said. “State highway 180 east during peak hours also is deficient based on our major street plan. When you look at these entitlements if they were to build out every major roadway within our community would be above capacity and be in a deficient state. We really need to take a step back and try to come up with a plan for how we can allow these current entitlements and address our infrastructure needs if those properties do build out.”

Jones said pausing applications for six months will give city staff the time needed to find ways to handle the expected increase in traffic that would come with new townhouse and multi-family housing complexes. At the Feb. 22 Planning Commission meeting two requests were made for townhouse developments one containing 52 units on Coastal Gateway Boulevard near the Beach Express and one at the intersection of Fort Morgan Road and Oyster Bay Lane containing 40 units.

During the same meeting, the commission heard a plan for phase three and four of Raley Farms on the north side of Coastal Gateway which will have 200 single-family lots. There are 200 lots in phases one and two currently under construction in Raley Farms.

“We need some time and I’m requesting some time to look at our zoning ordinance and look at a way to develop a plan for necessary infrastructure to accommodate these type developments and to provide a pause on accepting these applications for 180 days,” Jones said.

“I feel like we need to take some time to look both our infrastructure and how these developments might impact our infrastructure as well as marrying these developments up with our land-use plan, with our 2025 Plan.”

After about a 30-minute presentation from Jones, the council approved the moratorium on townhouse and multi-family developments by a 6-0 vote.

“We know that we have unsustainability traffic issues today,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “And, when you look at uncontrolled rapid growth overwhelming that, then that is not something we can just sit here and let happen. We have to be prepared. We don’t know about the sewer capacity, our water capacity. Those are things that we don’t know. But the sustainability quality of life for us, our visitors, for everybody is something we’ve got to pay attention to. This is something I wished we’d done several years ago.”

Council also:

• Authorized staff to apply for a 2022 ADEM recycling grant and, if awarded, for the mayor to execute the grant agreement with ADEM for the purchase of equipment for the city’s recycling program in the amount of $85,228. It is a 100 percent grant and will be used to buy a frontend loader for the recycling center.

• Declared a 2014 Chevy Tahoe surplus and approved donating it to the city of Prichard. It needs a new engine or to have the current one rebuilt. City officials in Prichard said they are willing to make the repairs and use the SUV in their police fleet.