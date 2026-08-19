Gulf Shores Sunset Concert Series at Public Beach Sept. 3, 10 & 17

Acts are Chubby Carrier, Spank The Monkey & Frank Brown songwriters

This year, the City of Gulf Shores is expanding its September Sunset Series at Gulf Shores Public Beach to include interactive community experiences, creating an even more engaging atmosphere for residents and visitors. In addition to enjoying live music, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and community partners through activities, demonstrations, educational displays, giveaways, and other interactive experiences. The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is typically onsite, selling beverages for all ages and featuring a food truck for patrons wishing to purchase food.

The Sunset Series line-up will be from 6-8 pm. each night and include Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on Sept. 3, Spank the Monkey on Sept. 10 and Frank Brown Songwriters on Sept. 17.

• Chubby Carrier has been playing Zydeco music for 36 years. He is the third-generation Zydeco artist out of the Carrier’s family. He played his first gig on the drums with his daddy’s band at the age of 8 years old. At 14 years old he played his first gig on the accordion. In 1989 he formed his own band. Called Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band. The band toured the United States, Canada and Europe. Playing Festivals, Fairs, and music venues all over the world. In 2010 Chubby won a Grammy award for Best Zydeco or Cajun album of the year. In 2011 he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Now Chubby is spreading the Zydeco Gospel in Schools to the next generation.

• Spank the Monkey burst onto the Louisiana music scene in 1995, quickly building a reputation for their high-energy performances and distinctive blend of 90’s to 2000’s rock covers and originals. Over the years, the band released three albums of original music, and the song “Sweet Daisy” became the most requested song for three months on 96.5 Planet Radio. Spank The Monkey plays venues and festivals from Texas to Florida, earning a loyal following across the Gulf Coast and leaving audiences craving more with their electrifying presence and unforgettable live shows.

• The Frank Brown Songwriters Showcase acts as a preview for the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. The Wilson Brothers will open from 5 to 6 pm, and from 6 to 8 pm, Nashville hit songwriter Craig Campbell and Gulf Coast favorite Johnny Hayes will take the stage.

• Chad and Kyle Wilson are award-winning artists and songwriters who were born into a family of musicians. They have toured extensively throughout the Southeast and abroad and are currently performing up and down the Gulf Coast.

• Craig Campbell put together a string of hits like “Family Man,” “Fish,” “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” “Outta My Head,” and the gold-certified “Outskirts of Heaven” before launching Grindstone Recordings in 2020. Last year, he released his Class of ’89 album, six classic country hits that represent the core influences who helped mold his desire to pursue a career as an artist and songwriter. Craig started the Kenny Campbell Foundation in 2023 in honor of his father who passed away from colorectal cancer at age 36 and has raised over $1 million for various colorectal and colon cancer causes.

• Johnny Hayes is an independent songwriter from Mobile. He’s shared stages with The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson, Band of Heathens, Them Dirty Roses, JJ Grey & MoFro, and Blues Traveler.

In July 2025, Johnny’s single “Broken Bow”, written with Kapali Long, won 2nd place in the Alt. Country category for the Wide Open Country Song contest by American Songwriter Magazine. In 2017, Johnny made the top 24 on NBC’s The Voice, and in 2025 was awarded “best male vocalist” by the Flora-Bama.