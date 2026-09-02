Gulf Shores sunset concerts at Public Beach Sept. 3, 10 & 17

Chubby Carrier will bring one of the world’s best zydeco bands here Sept. 3

This year, the City of Gulf Shores is expanding its September Sunset Series at Gulf Shores Public Beach to include interactive community experiences. The Sunset Series line-up will be from 6-8 pm. each night and include Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on Sept. 3, Spank the Monkey on Sept. 10 and Frank Brown Songwriters on Sept. 17.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and community partners through activities, demonstrations, educational displays, giveaways, and other interactive experiences during the concerts. The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber is typically onsite, selling beverages for all ages and featuring a food truck for patrons wishing to purchase food.

“Ain’t no party like a Chubby party!” is the theme of every single set from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. The high energy, swamp funky zydeco sound of is high time for his legions of fans and a transformation for those who have not yet experienced zydeco music at its best.

Once the accordion-playing virtuoso grabs the mic and takes to the stage with his band mates, audiences are treated to a show like no other. Chubby’s sound is a concoction of blues, 70s funk, rock and roll, and good-ole zydeco flavor. The funky zydeco band’s release, “Zydeco Junkie,” won a Grammy for Best Zydeco or Cajun Album.

Carrier (above) played his first gig on the drums with his daddy’s band at age of 8. He played his first gig on the accordion whjen he was 14. By 1989, he had formed his own band that has since played shows all over the world.