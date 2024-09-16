Gulf Shores surplus auction closes on Sept. 24

Gulf Shores will auction off surplus items, including seven vehicles, on govdeals.com this month. The auction will close on Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. Interested buyers can review auction items only by appointment at the Public Works campus located at 19901 W. 36th Ave. Call 251-968-1441 or email to tjames@gulfshoresal.gov for a full list of auction items or to schedule an appointment. auction in September. The city council will address the items at the Sept. 3 work session meeting. Vehicles available include a 2015 Chevy Tahoe, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe, a 2006 Ford van, a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup.