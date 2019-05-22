Gulf Shores Swim Team places 5th at Flip Flop Invitational

The Gulf Shores Swim Team attended the Flip Flop Invitational Long Course swim meet held at the University of West Florida Aquatic Center on May 4-5. Gulf Shores finished in 5th place at the 10-team kick-off for the summer long course season.

There were 20 new team records broken or established at this meet by five of the Gulf Shores Dolphins. Four of the swimmers achieved qualifying times for the Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championship meet. That meet will be held beginning July 18 in Huntsville.

Liam Bickham set 10 club records in the 10 races he entered in the 13-14 Boys Division. He also achieved six qualifying times. Jack Biggs qualified for the Championship meet in eight of the nine races he contested in the 10 and Under Division. 11-year-old Murray Reed set six team records and also qualified in eight of nine races for the 11-12 Boys Division. Layne Reid, age 12, qualified in two events and set a new team record in the 50 meter Breaststroke for his age group. Other record-setters include Ruby Rosnagle who broke team records in the 50 Backstroke and the 100 Butterfly for 15-18 Girls Division. New records were set in the 6 and under age group by Hannah Reid. She set the marks in the 50 Backstroke and the 50 Freestyle.

Gulf Shores Swim Team will return to Pensacola for their next long course meet on June 7-9 at the Tom Lalor Invitational. Meanwhile Gulf Shores Swim Team is also preparing to compete locally in the Gulf Coast Area Aquatics League. Upcoming meets in June for the team include: Fairhope, a relay race only meet, and hosting Foley and Daphne at home.

For further information about the swimming programs offered by the city of Gulf Shores, contact Head Coach Brook Hopkins at 251-968-1427.

Pictured: (l to r) Liam Bickham, Caleb Colvin, Layne Reid.