Gulf Shores’ Tara McMeans designs Shrimp Fest poster

A design from Gulf Shores artist Tara McMeans will serve as the main image for marketing and merchandise during the 53rd Annual Shrimp Fest scheduled Oct. 8-11 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. This year’s fest contest design contest drew a record 44 entries.

“The variety and creativity of this year’s entries were incredible,” said Fest chairman Rob Barnas said. “We’re especially proud to see a talented local artist like Tara win.”

McMeans’ poster is a mixed-media collage that blends several elements into a single, colorful image. Old sheet music forms part of the background, layered with newspaper clippings that reference the Shrimp Festival over the past decade. Torn paper and magazine cutouts are used to shape the lettering. At the center is a shrimp, which McMeans created with a palette knife, using layered watercolor and acrylic paints.

“I wanted to create something unlike anything that has been done before,” McMeans said.

McMeans will receive a $1,000 cash prize and is scheduled to appear at the festival for a poster signing. Posters will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on October 8, the festival’s opening day. Pre-signed copies are expected to be especially popular with collectors, as they will be individually numbered to 100 and will carry McMeans’ signature.

The festival, Alabama’s original beach party, is held the second weekend in October in Gulf Shores. Attendees can expect food, art, live music, and reunions with old pals with the help of a large group of volunteers that is the fuel that runs the event.

Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Fri., and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For details on activities, and a full list of vendors, visit myshrimpfest.com. As always, admission into the fest is free.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, inlcudes concerts throughout the fest’s four days on stages located at each end of the grounds (see schedule below).

The inaugural festival in 1971 drew a crowd of approximately 500 to 1,500 attendees. The focal point of the event was a se