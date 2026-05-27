Gulf Shores Tennis Club Presents Check To H.S. Teams

The Gulf Shores Tennis Club recently presented a check to the Gulf Shores High School tennis teams. One of the goals of the Tennis Club is to promote and support tennis activities in the Gulf Shores area. The funds will be used for supplies and travel for the teams. Pictured with members of the school teams are Coach Owen Cochran, GSTC Treasurer Brian Merritt, President J. R. Bedel, and Vice-President Steve Matthews. The club has open round-robin play Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 7:30AM.