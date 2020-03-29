Gulf Shores to adhere to state public health order;

Spring sports cancelled; beaches closed ‘til April 17

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has extended the suspension of certain public gatherings. All restaurants, bars, breweries and similar establishments (such as ice cream shops) are closed to dine-in customers through April 17. Many area restaurants are offering take-out or delivery as an alternative.

Other non-essential businesses, venues and activities are to close March 28 and remain closed through April 17. These include entertainment venues, athletic facilities, close-contact service providers, retail stores and both publicly and privately-owned beaches. The public is encouraged to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting our website and clicking the “Notify Me” button.

Effective Saturday, March 28 the following City facilities will be closed to the public: Gulf Shores Sportsplex, Gulf Shores Dog Park, Kids Park, Skate Park, all outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, all picnic pavilions, outdoor fitness equipment, public restrooms, drinking fountains, benches and picnic tables.

The open spaces of Sims Park, Meyer Park, and Wade Ward Park, Canal Park boat launch and Mo’s Landing Park and boat launch remain open. Group sizes are limited to 10 people and social distance of 6 feet between people must be observed.

All recreation programs are also suspended through Friday, April 17, and spring youth sports seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball have been cancelled.

Any person or business needing to apply for a Business License, Building Permit, submit plans for Planning and Zoning review, or conduct other city business should do so online by visiting gulfshoresal.gov. Anyone needing assistance not accessible online must contact the appropriate department by phone instead of visiting in person. A directory of department phone numbers is provided on the City website at gulfshoresal.gov/directory.

All Gulf Shores Municipal Court hearings scheduled between March 13 and April 16 will continue to be rescheduled on a case by case basis for future dates. All cases that only require payment can pay online at gulfshorespay.com, call 251.237.8711 to make payment by phone.

“We are hopeful that these precautionary measures will minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said G.S. Mayor Robert Craft. “The safety of our residents and visitors continues to be our first priority and we are ready to take whatever action is necessary to get through this health crisis. We want to thank all of the healthcare workers and first responders continuing to work and care for our community, while putting their own health at risk during this time. We would not be able to get through this without you.”

