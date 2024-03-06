Gulf Shores to host Waterway Village Concert Series in place of Zydeco Fest

The City of Gulf Shores has released the line-up for the free concert series it announced as an alternative to the Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival that it has sponsored since 2014.

And it is a good one that will include world class zydeco bands led by Rosie Ledet and Chubby Carrier on April 4. The concerts will be held at the original zydeco site on the Intracoastal Waterway just west of Acme Oyster House and across from the city owned parking lot on East 24th Ave.

“Last summer, as we were looking ahead to construction with the pedestrian bridge, the detour through the Meyer Park area, the ability for the businesses in that area to continue to support the Zydeco Crawfish Festival,” Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs Grant Brown said when announcing the end to the fest last month.

Grant said the city budgeted $25,900 for the series, and there is a chance that the Zydeco Fest will return at a future date.

“We left the possibility open absolutely. Brown said. “It’s just not a commitment until we see how the development in that area unfolds. Or, maybe we move the event to a new location.”

The city will sponsor live music every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. March 7 through April 11. Each concert will include two bands. Food trucks will be onsite at each event, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be selling beverages.

This summer’s Music at Meyer Park series is still on the city calendar with show dates listed as June 21, July 18 and August 15.

The adjacent Gulf Coast Arts Alliance gallery will extend hours on concert nights. For more information, please visit gulfshoresAL.gov or call 251-968-1171.

Concert Series Line-Up

March 7: Matt Schofield and This Side of 49.

March 14: Frank Brown Songwriters Festival writers Johnny Hayes and Jenna McClelland.

March 21: Jamell Richardson & Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.

March 28: Everette and Crawford & Power.

April 4: Rosie Ledet and Chubby Carrier.

April 11: Grayson Capps.

Pictured: Fairhope High School grad Grayson Capps has been hailed by NPR for his “unbridled energy and authenticity.” he first emerged as a solo artist in 2005 with his debut record, ‘If You Knew My Mind.’ American Songwriter wrote about the record: “Take the poetry of Texas troubadour Townes Van Zandt, combine with Steve Earle’s edgy attitude and stir with a little cup of the bayou-blues (think Howlin’ Wolf) and you start to get a taste of Capps’s scrumptious gothic gumbo.”

He has since gone onto release similarly exalted albums, and his enduring live shows have earned him devoted followings in both the US and Europe.