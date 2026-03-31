Gulf Shores To Spend $940K On New Kids Park

Gulf Shores City Council approved a proposal by its Recreation & Cultural Affairs department to spend up to $940,000 to reimagine its beloved Kids Park at Sims Park (pictured), which was originally built in 1996 through a partnership with Leathers & Associates. The goal is for the new park to reflect the same spirit that made the first kids park so special.

“After years of inspections, repairs, and sealant applications to keep it safe, it’s clear that it’s time for a full replacement. In recent community discussions, residents emphasized how much the charm and character of the original design meant to them, and that feedback will guide the new concept,’’ the city stated in a release.

Just like with the original park, Leathers & Associates will incorporate input from the community and Gulf Shores students during the $39,900 design phase, The project is funded through the City’s 2026 Capital Plan.

Construction is expected to begin in September and the goal is to open the new playground in November. More info: gulfshoresal.gov/AgendaCenter.