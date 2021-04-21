Gulf Shores town hall meeting April 29 at Erie Meyer

The City of Gulf Shores the first in a series of resident town hall meetings on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center.

The meeting will begin with Mayor Robert Craft giving a brief introduction presentation about major city projects.

After the presentation, the meeting will transition to an interactive, open house format where residents can learn more about current and proposed projects by visiting displays around the room and talking with city department heads. These displays will provide detailed information about the projects and allow residents to provide direct input.

“We want to hear from our residents and make sure the efforts we are making to improve our community and our quality of life align with their wants and needs,” said Mayor Craft. “The only way we can do this is through creating a direct dialogue and increasing resident engagement. We hope that these meetings will play a pivotal role in achieving this.”

Topics covered in this meeting will include transportation projects, proposed improvements to police and fire rescue facilities, parks and recreation facilities, environmental efforts and an update on Gulf Shores City Schools.

Dates for future Resident Town Hall meetings will be announced soon and will focus on specific topics rather than an overview of all projects. Public input will be requested at all meetings.

Due to the interactive nature of the meeting, this will be an in-person event. After the meeting concludes, displays and information provided by department heads will be available at gulfshoresal.gov with the ability for residents to provide input online.