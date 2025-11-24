Gulf Shores U-9 Soccer All-Star Champs

The Gulf Shores Recreation League 9-year-old and under girls soccer team went undefeated in the regular season under coach Blake Rowell and assistant coach Matthew Owen. Players from that team combined with the best of the Gulf Shores team coached by Tarrick McIntosh for the 9u girls all-star Baldwin County tourney and, behind the leadership of those three coaches, won the championship in the Baldwin Cup on Nov. 14-15. The team went undefeated in four games and will be honored at a City Council meeting. Team members (above) included Juniper Romano, Weslyn Rowell, Lydia Winningham, Adelyn Kirkendall, Brynlee Topp, Jocelyn Glosson, Jahzara Mclntosh, Cora Kramer, Audrey Manning and Lily Kachnic. The team coaches were Blake Rowell, Matthew Owen and Tarrick McIntosh. (Photo Blake Rowell).