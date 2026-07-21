Gulf Shores will spend $604K on holiday decor

Gulf Shores City Council was expected to approve signing a contract with The Decor Group for $604,506 spread over three years to revamp rapidly deteriorating Christmas displays on the city’s main corridors during its July 20 work session.

The city’s holiday decorations are rapidly deteriorating due to harsh environmental conditions, poor storage, limited budgets, and inconsistent power supplies. These challenges,

combined with unclear departmental ownership and unsuccessful community involvement, have

led to fragmented designs, rising costs, and underwhelming decoration, according to the agenda.

The city will select a few locations to concentrate on impactful design, rather than spread diluted decorations throughout the city. The contract will include lit palm trees at Hwy. 59 at Fort Morgan Rd., Hwy. 59 at East Beach Blvd., light pole decorations and roof lines and tree decorations at most city owned buildings.

The city will participate in TIPS cooperative pricing to ensure the best overall cost. The cost this year is $237,448.