Gulf Shores Woman’s Club hosts CSC Sept. food drive

The Gulf Shores Woman’s Club (GSWC) will host its Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive in September to help the Christian Service Center stock up their shelves. This is a great chance to make a difference in our community and the club encourages others to join us in its efforts to help struggling neighbors. According to the USDA, more than 34 million Americans live in food-insecure households? And 9 million of those are children. Peanut butter is a shelf-stable source of protein that food banks love and need. Unfortunately, many food banks in the United States report it is as one of the least donated food items.

The following organizations are partnering with GSWC and serving as collection sites: Beach House Boutique (receive a 15% discount on one full-priced item); Craft Farms Golf Resort; Peninsula Golf Club; Rouses– 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway; Publix – Colonial Promenade at Craft Farms; Regions Bank – 1400 Gulf Shores Parkway (corner of 59 and Ft. Morgan Road).

GSWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) and is joining hundreds of other GFWC clubs around the country to address food insecurity by declaring Sept. 30, as National Day of Service in which all GFWC clubs are coming together to address food insecurity.