Gulf Shores Woman’s Club hosts Sept. CSC food drive

Peninsula, Rouses, Craft Farms, Beach House Boutique among collection sites

By Katie Fahrenbruch

Gulf Shores Woman’s Club (GSWC) is fighting hunger right here in our area by hosting a food drive in September to help the Christian Service Center stock up their shelves. Current needs of the food pantry are canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, oatmeal packets, ramen, and pasta sauce. This is a great chance to make a difference in our community and we encourage you to join us in our efforts to help our struggling neighbors.

According to the USDA, 18 million U.S. households were food insecure at some time in 2023.

The following organizations are partnering with GSWC and serving as collection sites: ● Beach House Boutique; ● Two Hot Mamas Boutique; ● Craft Farms Golf Resort; ● Peninsula Golf Club; ● Rouses– 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway; ● Publix at Paradise Isle – 1720 Gulf Shores Pkwy.

GSWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) and is joining hundreds of other GFWC clubs around the country to address food insecurity. GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by

enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

They have declared September 28, 2024, as National Day of Service in which all GFWC clubs are coming together to address food insecurity.