Gulf Shores Woman’s Club to host Feb. 19 scavenger hunt

On Saturday, February 19, the Gulf Shores Woman’s Club will be hosting a Scavenger hunt for its scholarship and charity fundraiser in place of its usual home tour. Tickets will go on sale after the first of the year at the following retail stores: Coastal Cakes; Fran’s on 59; Southern Shore Coffee; Too Hot Mamas; Wildflowers. Prize winners will be awarded at the end of the Scavenger Hunt. GSWC members look forward to seeing everyone on February 19.